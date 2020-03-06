Drake Sues Two Companies For Ripping Off His Owl Logo

WHOOOO ever is messing with Drake's OVO logo just got hit with a crazy lawsuit, seeking to cease-and-desist with he trademark shenanigans!

(AllHipHop News) A few things we know about Drake: He is an artist’s artist and businessman, who is creative on a lot of different levels and consistently wanting to join others to push boundaries.

But what you don’t know is that in both cases, he is a fighter ready to “put up those dukes” to spar with anyone that dares to violate.

And an Australian-based company called Bellroy and an L.A. based company called Clae have dared to violate.

OVO, Drake’s brand, is claiming that these companies joined forces to put out apparel to be sold as merch featuring an owl that looks very similar to the one the Toronto rap star has made famous.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Drake’s company states that Bellroy "changed the design of the owl by altering its posture, width, wings, and feet in order to blatantly mimic the OVO owl."

However, looking at the two images many believe that OVO might be reaching. The owls are just side sketches that are surely commonplace. Right?

Well, that would be the thought until you google simple owl sketch or art. There are very few images of owls as stylized as these two images.

This, in Drake's opinion, is a clear example of trademark infringement and asking the courts to give them an injunction to stop the brands Bellroy and Clae from profiting.