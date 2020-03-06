AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Sues Two Companies For Ripping Off His Owl Logo

Kershaw St. Jawnson

WHOOOO ever is messing with Drake's OVO logo just got hit with a crazy lawsuit, seeking to cease-and-desist with he trademark shenanigans!

(AllHipHop News) A few things we know about Drake: He is an artist’s artist and businessman, who is creative on a lot of different levels and consistently wanting to join others to push boundaries.

But what you don’t know is that in both cases, he is a fighter ready to “put up those dukes” to spar with anyone that dares to violate.

And an Australian-based company called Bellroy and an L.A. based company called Clae have dared to violate.

OVO, Drake’s brand, is claiming that these companies joined forces to put out apparel to be sold as merch featuring an owl that looks very similar to the one the Toronto rap star has made famous.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Drake’s company states that Bellroy "changed the design of the owl by altering its posture, width, wings, and feet in order to blatantly mimic the OVO owl."

However, looking at the two images many believe that OVO might be reaching. The owls are just side sketches that are surely commonplace. Right?

Well, that would be the thought until you google simple owl sketch or art. There are very few images of owls as stylized as these two images.

This, in Drake's opinion, is a clear example of trademark infringement and asking the courts to give them an injunction to stop the brands Bellroy and Clae from profiting.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Isaac Hayes III Telling Her To "Get Out" Of Hollywood

The Atlanta-based record producer suggested Los Angeles is changing the Houston-bred rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

TikTok Denies Fat-Shaming Lizzo And Restores Her Bathing Suit Pics

TikTok admitted they removed Lizzo's posts, but not because of her weight.

AllHipHop Staff

Kendrick Lamar Launches A New "At Service" Company

K-Dot took to social to announce his partnership with friend and collaborator Dave Free present to the world what they are calling an “at service company.”

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mel A Nated

Rapper Black Thought Starring In His Own Off-Broadway Musical

The Roots frontman Black Thought is going to display his acting skills in a new play he co-wrote with Oscar Award winner, John Ridley.

AllHipHop Staff

Guy Beaten By DaBaby In Miami Refuses To Cooperate; Charges Tossed

A key witness who claimed DaBaby beat him up decided not to cooperate with the cops, resulting in a huge win for the Charlotte rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Southcidal3

Joe Budden Talks Azealia Banks Nearly Being A 'State Of The Culture' Co-Host

The outspoken emcee-turned-pundit breaks down the creation of his Revolt talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

LISTEN: Megan Thee Stallion Drops "Suga" Amidst Label War

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new album "Suga" today, along with a brand new video.

AllHipHop Staff

Chamillionaire Invests In Young Houston Woman's New Sauce Business

“I invested in Sienna Sauce because I back startups that have domain expertise, resiliency, and a roadmap that I believe could potentially lead to success.” - Chamillionaire

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

joblocatorr

Feds Planning To Charge R. Kelly With Molesting Another Victim

The charges just keep piling up on R. Kelly, who appeared in court today to plead not guilty to a new charge claiming he molested a 14-year-old.

AllHipHop Staff

by

showboxapkk