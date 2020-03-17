AllHipHop
Drake Surpasses ‘Glee’ Cast For The Most Hot 100 Entries In History

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The OVO superstar further cements himself as the “King of Billboard.”

(AllHipHop News) Aubrey Drake Graham just added another major milestone to his résumé. The OVO Sound leader now has the most career Hot 100 hits of any act in history by passing the cast of Glee (207).

This week saw Lil Yachty’s "Oprah's Bank Account" debut at #89 on the Hot 100. Thanks to his contribution to the single, Drake scored his 208th entry on the Billboard chart. North Carolina’s DaBaby also appears on the song.

Drake already holds numerous Billboard records. The Toronto native has the most Top 10 singles for a male artist, most Top 10 debuts, most Top 40 singles, most consecutive weeks on the Hot 100, most weeks at #1 by an artist in a single year, and other honors.

“Best I Ever Had” was Drake’s first entry on the Hot 100 in 2009. The So Far Gone track eventually peaked at #2. He currently has five Number Ones in his catalog (“What’s My Name,” “Work,” “One Dance,” “God's Plan,” “Nice For What”, “In My Feelings”). The Future/Drake collaboration “Life Is Good” sits at #3 on the latest chart.

