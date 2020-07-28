AllHipHop
Drake Surpasses Madonna For Most Top 10 Hits In Hot 100 History

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Congratulations to Drizzy for breaking another record.

(AllHipHop News) Aubrey Drake Graham just added another chart milestone to his résumé. The Canadian rapper/singer earned his 39th and 40th Top 10 hits.

Drake is featured on DJ Khaled's latest singles. "Popstar" opened at #3 on this week's Hot 100 chart, and "Greece" debuted at #8 in the Billboard rankings.

With 40 total entries, Drake broke a tie with Madonna (38) for the most career Top 10 songs. He sits atop a list that also includes The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31), Michael Jackson (30), Mariah Carey (28), and Stevie Wonder (28).

Drake could rightfully be crowned "The King of Billboard." The OVO superstar also holds the Hot 100 records for most total entries, most Top 40 hits, most Top 10 debuts, and most consecutive weeks on the chart.

In addition, Drake is in the top ten for most cumulative weeks at #1, most cumulative weeks in the Top 10 most consecutive weeks in the Top 10, most Top 10 singles from one album, and most #1 debuts. "Toosie Slide" became his third #1 debut in April.

