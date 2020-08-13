AllHipHop
Drake Teases New Release With Jet Ski Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Champagne Papi is cooking up new content for the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Drizzy Drake is set to drop something new tonight (August 13). Is it a song? A project? A music video? 

The internet is speculating what the Canadian hitmaker has in store after he posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "TMRW MIDNIGHT 🤍." In the 10-second clip, it appears Drake and another person are riding jet skis.

There were rumors circulating that Drake could be collaborating with either Bruno Mars or Ariana Grande on a new record. However, the use of the jet ski in the vid is likely hinting at visuals for either "Popstar" or "Greece."

Both singles feature Drake as a guest performer, but DJ Khaled is credited as the lead artist. Five years ago, Khaled famously got lost out on the water in Miami while riding a jet ski at night. He documented the entire ordeal live on his Snapchat account.

DJ Khaled added to the speculation that he and Drake have something coming soon. The We The Best boss uploaded a photo of an owl to his Instagram account not long after Drake's video. That particular animal is also associated with Drake's OVO label and brand.

