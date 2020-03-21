AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Drake Tests Negative For COVID-19

Fatima Barrie

Drake shared some good news on Instagram live last night after being quarantined for days.

(AllHipHop News) Drake has been in quarantine after it was reported that Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Drake posted a timely photo with Durant, with the caption "life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up."

The Toronto rapper partied with the NBA player in West Hollywood at upscale restaurant Nice Guy.

Drake took to Instagram during his time at home and posted a video captioned, “My life for the next however long” from his basketball court in his mansion.

During an Instagram live on Friday night, Drake revealed his test results for COVID-19 came back negative.

The rapper shared the news with his dad Dennis Graham, with over 40,000 viewers watching.

The rapper said, “You know I had to do a test the other day, huh… but it came back negative though.”

He then explained how uncomfortable the nasal swab test was, and joked that the swab reaches “all the way inside your thoughts.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also recently announced Thursday, that the country has plans to close the Canada-U.S. border to all non-essential travel in both directions.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Plays Saint And Helps Hundreds In Need

While many brothers and sisters of this world are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye is stepping up to do his share by helping the hungry.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Johnpeter123

Meek Mill's Girl Plays It Safe And Cancels Baby Shower Over Coronavirus

Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris had to pump the breaks on her baby shower in fear of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Deveondi

Freddie Gibbs Banned From Instagram Over Wild Posts

Freddie Gibbs had one of the best Instagram accounts, until the social media giant ruled he was in violation of community guidelines over his outrageous posts.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

important _info

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

riyaan

Mike Tyson Says Eminem “Knows What It’s Like To Be A N##ga”

Eminem awkwardly reacts to Mike Tyson’s bold statement during an episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

Staffer On 50 Cent's "Power" Drama Tests Positive For Coronavirus

50 Cent had already suspended production on new seasons of "Power" but things are much more serious now that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Reward Offered For Information In Murder Of Tee Grizzley's Aunt

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Tee Grizzley’s aunt’s murderer.

Fatima Barrie

DJ D-Nice Talks About His Ultimate Quarantine Party On Instagram Live

Coronavirus cannot stop DJ D-Nice and some of your favorites in Hip-Hop, R&B, and entertainment from enjoying life in quarantine.

ChuckCreekmur

by

illseed

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $150 Million For Ruining Shooting Victim's Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine's attempt to kill Snow Billy was not only unsuccessful but now it could cost him over $150 million.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD