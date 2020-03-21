Drake Tests Negative For COVID-19

Drake shared some good news on Instagram live last night after being quarantined for days.

(AllHipHop News) Drake has been in quarantine after it was reported that Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Drake posted a timely photo with Durant, with the caption "life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up."

The Toronto rapper partied with the NBA player in West Hollywood at upscale restaurant Nice Guy.

Drake took to Instagram during his time at home and posted a video captioned, “My life for the next however long” from his basketball court in his mansion.

During an Instagram live on Friday night, Drake revealed his test results for COVID-19 came back negative.

The rapper shared the news with his dad Dennis Graham, with over 40,000 viewers watching.

The rapper said, “You know I had to do a test the other day, huh… but it came back negative though.”

He then explained how uncomfortable the nasal swab test was, and joked that the swab reaches “all the way inside your thoughts.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also recently announced Thursday, that the country has plans to close the Canada-U.S. border to all non-essential travel in both directions.