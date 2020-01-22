AllHipHop
Drake Ties 'Glee' Cast For Most All-Time Billboard Hot 100 Entries

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
"Life Is Good" for the Canadian singer/rapper.

(AllHipHop News) Drizzy Drake is one song away from having the most all-time entries on the Hot 100. The OVO megastar now has 207 career records on the Billboard chart.

That puts Drake in a tie with the cast of the Fox series Glee. He tied the show's actors when his "Life Is Good" collaboration with Future which opened with 50.7 million streams in the United States.

"Life Is Good" debuted at #2 on the Hot 100 behind Roddy Ricch's "The Box." Drizzy now has 36 Top 10 hits and 100 Top 40 hits with 6 of those records reaching #1.

Lil Wayne (163), Elvis Presley (109), Kanye West (107), Nicki Minaj (106), and Jay-Z (100) are the only other acts to score at least 100 entries on the Hot 100. Chris Brown (98) and Taylor Swift (96) are on pace to join the 100-entry club in the near future.

