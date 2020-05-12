Drake Ties Madonna For Most Top 10 Songs On The Hot 100

Playboi Carti scores his first Top 10 hit.

(AllHipHop News) Drake once again cemented his name in Billboard chart history. The Toronto-raised entertainer just pulled into a first-place tie with iconic Pop singer Madonna in the record books.

The Dark Lane Demo Tapes track "Pain 1993" featuring Playboi Carti debuted at #7 on the latest Hot 100 chart. Drake now has 38 entries in the Top 10 region which is the same number held by Madonna.

"Toosie Slide" is still among the 10 most popular tunes in America (#4) as well. All 14 songs from Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape made it onto this week's Hot 100. He has 15 total songs on the chart at the moment.

"Pain 1993" is Playboi Carti's first Top 10 song. The Atlanta rhymer has 8 Hot 100 entries in his career. Previously, he peaked at #29 in 2017 with the 3x-Platinum record "Magnolia."