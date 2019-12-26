AllHipHop
Login

Drake "Tips His Hat" To Pusha T For Exposing His Son; Ends Friendship With Kanye West

AllHipHop Staff
by

Drake let it all hang out during an interview where he addresses his businesses, as well as his problems with other rappers.

(AllHipHop News) Drake made it clear he and Kanye West are no longer friends in a candid Christmas Day interview.

The two former pals once discussed releasing a joint album, and Kanye appeared at Drake’s OVO music festival several times, despite the rappers’ subtle digs at each other on record.

Battle lines were drawn in 2018, when Drake claimed he had ghostwritten tracks for Kanye on "Duppy Freestyle" and West appeared to respond with "No Mistakes."

Then Kanye’s collaborator, Malik Yusef, implied in an interview that the rap superstar had heard that Drake had a secret son just before Pusha T released "The Story Of Adidon," in which he revealed Drake was a dad.

Reports suggested Kanye had given Pusha T the inspiration. West denied the claims.

But that’s when the feud began, and the two superstars continued to attack each other on record and in the media.

Back in October, Kanye revealed he had gone to great lengths to end the stand-off in a radio interview.

“Me and Drake had this disagreement and he refused to speak to me for six months. That was so painful… You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother next door… I go to Drake’s house with no security and just leave my number… Drake lives four blocks down the street from me.”

But in his Christmas Day address with Rap Radar, Drake made it clear he has no wish to be friends with Kanye, insisting he cannot “fix” his old pal.

“I think he kind of recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me, no matter what he says (in) interviews,” Drake said. “He can tell whoever, ‘I got love for him’ or whatever, but it’s not love… There’s something there that bothers him deeply. Yeah, I can’t fix it for him, so, it just is what it is.

“I’m not just some kid that’s not a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”

He also attacked Pusha T, insisting he’ll always bear a grudge for the way the rapper exposed the fact he was a dad on record.

“I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person. I’ll say this, I tip my hat to the chess move. I mean, it was a genius play in the game of chess. And definitely warranted my first quote-unquote ‘loss’ in the competitive sport of rapping. Some people like his music. I personally don’t ’cause I don‘t believe any of it.”

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 69 Loses Again: Danish Rapper Wins Judgment
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Nena27
Nena27Hi my name is Nena n i agree in everything but Daniel Hernandez is innocent and he is suppose to be released now...
New York Grants Millions To Build Hip-Hop Museum In The Bronx
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Fatal Shooting At Pharrell Williams' House A Hoax
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
20
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOnce Again For Those Who Think I'm Playing The Race Card: @Cuzdey, @Quitcryin "Nationally the American Civil Liberties…
Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/drake-war-mp3-download/
Lizzo Denies Dr. Boyce Watkins' Claim That Her Popularity Is Due To Obesity Epidemic
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
inf
infshe and others need to lose wight..clearly she is being used and laughed at....Name a big white girl that does this…
Rapper Kodak Black Helps With Construction Of Jewish Temple
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBYeah keep that same energy you kept when you were out..
Kanye West And EMI Settlement Talks Breakdown
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Dr. Dre Top Music Earner Of The Decade
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
1
Last Reply· by
jessicaalex
jessicaalexStunning, brilliant site design! To what extent have you been blogging for? you made blogging look simple. The general…
Kanye West Delivers Christmas Miracle To Fans With "Jesus Is Born" Album
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment