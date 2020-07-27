Drake Wins Legal War Over 3D Stage

Rapper Drake has one less legal worry on his mind now that a lawsuit over the stage for his tour with Migos is done.

Bosses at the firm Sila Sveta sued the rapper over his 2018 co-headline tour with Migos, claiming he was hired to create an elaborate 3D stage for the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour but alleged his team failed to pay the invoice.

However, according to reports, they have now dropped the lawsuit, which initially claimed the stage, which utilized drones, a flying Ferrari, and 3D illusions, and was inspired by a basketball court, required extra hours work because several dates on the tour were rescheduled.

Drake filed paperwork claiming he paid the company in full and was considering counter-suing them for breach of contract but the case will not go to court after its dismissal.