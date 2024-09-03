Drakeo The Ruler’s Fatal Stabbing Bogged Down In Legal Dispute Over Culpability

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death at a festival in 2021. His family sued Live Nation, USC and others for not providing adequate security.

The University of Southern California asked to be removed from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Drakeo the Ruler, who was fatally stabbed in 2021. USC filed a motion to dismiss, denying any responsibility for Drakeo’s death on August 29. Judge Kerry Bensinger is scheduled to consider the motion at a hearing on November 18.

“The backstage area where [Drakeo] was attacked was not a part of the Coliseum property, the Sports Arena property or any property leased or controlled by USC,” the university argued, according to local outlets in Los Angeles.

Drakeo, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed to death backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in 2021. The event was held at the BMO Stadium, formerly known as Banc of California Stadium, in Exposition Park. The stadium is near the Los Angeles Coliseum, the home of the USC Trojans.

“USC was not involved in the production of the music festival itself,” USC’s lawyers wrote. “It was not involved in selecting the performers, setting the performance schedule or determining how many all-access passes any artist would be allocated.”

Drakeo’s family sued Live Nation, USC and others for not providing enough security at the event. His murder remains unsolved.

“It was a major tragedy on how this happened and the lack of security at the venue,” the mother of the late rapper’s son Caiden told AllHipHop in 2022. “No one has any answers for his son. I’m sitting here constantly trying to talk to my son and let him know that everything is going to be ok even though you won’t see your dad again.”

A judge ruled against Live Nation’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit in 2023. The judge said, “The performing artists’ safety was a concern for defendants and foreseeable to defendants.”