Dre Of Cool & Dre Releases “Captured On An iPhone" Song Dedicated To Victims Of Police Violence & Racism

The producer/songwriter was influenced by N.W.A, Ice Cube, and more.

(AllHipHop News) For his first single as a solo artist, Dre of the Cool & Dre production team released “Captured on an iPhone." The song is dedicated to all the victims of police violence and racism that never had their traumatic experiences captured on cell phone video.

“Captured on an iPhone" was inspired by the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and other people killed by police officers or racist civilians. A portion of proceeds from streams of the song will be donated to criminal justice reform organizations.

“I’m a huge fan of N.W.A, Ice Cube, Public Enemy, and 2Pac to name a few. They spoke truth to power through their music and I felt compelled to do the same. These are just my thoughts and emotions in this song and in no way do I advocate violence against any human being. We’re just sick and tired of being murdered," says Dre.