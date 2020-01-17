Dreamville Records Drops 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut'

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole and his Dreamville Records label earned a Best Rap Grammy nomination for 2019's Revenge of the Dreamers III. The collective has now let loose more tunes connected to the compilation.

Dreamville's Bas, Cozz, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Lute, and Omen returned for Revenge of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut. Vince Staples, Smino, Guapdad 4000, Reason, Dreezy, Buddy, 6lack, and other artists made contributions to the deluxe version as well.

"Today exactly a year ago was the last day of the Revenge sessions in Atlanta. A year later we close Revenge out with an extra 12 song Deluxe. Much love to everyone who supports Dreamville and all the artist on the label, this one for y’all," tweeted Dreamville Records co-founder Ibrahim Hamad on Thursday.

Revenge of the Dreamers III debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 album-equivalent units. In addition, seven artists earned their first Hot 100 chart entry thanks to the RIAA Gold-certified album.