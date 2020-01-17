AllHipHop
Login

Dreamville Records Drops 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The crew starts off 2020 by continuing the revenge theme.

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole and his Dreamville Records label earned a Best Rap Grammy nomination for 2019's Revenge of the Dreamers III. The collective has now let loose more tunes connected to the compilation.

Dreamville's Bas, Cozz, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Lute, and Omen returned for Revenge of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut. Vince Staples, Smino, Guapdad 4000, Reason, Dreezy, Buddy, 6lack, and other artists made contributions to the deluxe version as well.

"Today exactly a year ago was the last day of the Revenge sessions in Atlanta. A year later we close Revenge out with an extra 12 song Deluxe. Much love to everyone who supports Dreamville and all the artist on the label, this one for y’all," tweeted Dreamville Records co-founder Ibrahim Hamad on Thursday.

Revenge of the Dreamers III debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 album-equivalent units. In addition, seven artists earned their first Hot 100 chart entry thanks to the RIAA Gold-certified album.

Comments
Killer Mike Plans To Reopen Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant With T.I.
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDBeautiful
Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
dessy6767
dessy6767https://mymenuprice.com/my-zaxbys-survey-myzaxbysvisit/ Through this My Zaxby’s Visit, the company wants your genuine…
Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yung Joc Explains Tattooing Fiancée's Name On His Penis
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Collaboration With Pharrell Williams
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Tekashi69 Asks Judge To Let Him Serve Out Prison Sentence At Home
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi AsherTekashi is bluffer of the century https://www.qib.com.ng/wizkid-net-worth/
The Notorious B.I.G. Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXwhat are you talking about? About time? an artist isn't eligible until 25yrs after the release of their first album.…
Kanye West And EMI Close To Settling Once Again
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Nipseyclassuc
NipseyclassucDon't miss this.. https://topcitysound.com/lil-uzi-vert-broke-boy/