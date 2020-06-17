Dreamville's Ari Lennox Defends Noname After J. Cole Releases "Snow On Tha Bluff" Song

"I pray more folks will appreciate and understand!!!"

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole is currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter. The Dreamville Records co-founder dropped a new record title "Snow On Tha Bluff," and the song is drawing criticism.

There is speculation that lyrics on "Snow On Tha Bluff" are addressing Chicago rapper Noname. The Telefone creator's name is not mentioned on the track, but bars about a woman that is "mad at the celebrities" has some listeners calling out J. Cole.

"Snow On Tha Bluff" also includes Cole talking about a "young lady" that tweets a lot about "crackers," "capitalists," and "murder police." Noname's Twitter timeline is filled with tweets about police brutality, capitalism, and politics. She has also slammed "every black man" with "a large platform advocating for black liberation" that does not publicly criticize violence against Black LGBT people.

Not long after Cole's new song was released, Dreamville singer Ari Lennox wrote a message on Instagram that showed love to Noname. Lennox did not directly address her label boss in her post.

The caption for Lennox's IG post reads: