Drunk Driver Almost Kills Diddy's Son King Combs

King Combs is thankful for his life after a Tesla smashed into him.

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Diddy's son, King Combs, suffered minor injuries in a car crash overnight in Beverly Hills, California.

The 22-year-old was behind the wheel of his Ferrari when another motorist lost control of his Tesla and smashed the vehicle into King's sportscar.

"Thank you GOD🙏🙏 thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes," King Combs revealed. "I was hit by a drunk driver ! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE 💫💫 now back in the stu!!

Combs was treated at the scene, according to TMZ, and the Tesla driver was taken into custody.

Both cars were totaled.