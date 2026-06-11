Druski Lands His Biggest Hollywood Move Yet With Emma Stone & Chris Pine

Druski’s stepping up to the big screen in “The Catch,” playing security for Emma Stone in Universal’s rom-com hitting May 2027.

Druski is on a roll right now, and Universal’s got him locked in for another major move.

The comedy king just landed a starring role opposite Emma Stone and Chris Pine in the upcoming rom-com “The Catch,” according to Deadline.

He’s playing Emma Stone’s security guard in this baseball-themed love story that’s dropping May 21, 2027.

Director Dave McCary is steering the ship on this one, and having Druski in the mix is exactly what this film needed.

The man’s been everywhere lately, from his viral “Coulda Been Records” audition series to hosting the 2026 BET Awards on June 28 as the youngest-ever host.

His comedy timing is unmatched, and casting directors are finally recognizing what fans already knew.

Druski’s been stacking wins all year long. He crushed those T-Mobile Super Bowl commercials and the “Better Value” spots that had people talking. His “Coulda Been Records” series with Mike Epps, Mark Wahlberg, and Luke Combs went absolutely viral, proving he’s got the star power to carry major projects.

The “Coulda Been House” YouTube series kept the momentum going strong.

This isn’t Druski’s first rodeo with Universal either. He already proved himself in “Praise This,” so the studio clearly believes in what he brings to the table.

“The Catch” is going to be his biggest film role yet, and he’s stepping up alongside two of Hollywood’s biggest names. According to Billboard, Druski’s been making major moves across entertainment all year. This rom-com role shows that Druski’s transitioning from viral comedy sensation to legitimate Hollywood actor, and the industry’s taking notice of his talent.