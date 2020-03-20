DVSN Announces Release Date For 'A Muse In Her Feelings' Album

The OVO signees tapped Snoh Aalegra for an Usher-sampled single.

(AllHipHop News) Canadian R & B duo dvsn is set to drop a new full-length project next month. Daniel Daley and Nineteen85's A Muse In Her Feelings is scheduled to arrive on April 17 via OVO Sound.

Producer Nineteen85 sampled Usher's #1 smash hit "Nice & Slow" from 1998 for the group's latest single "Between Us." The track also features Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra.

Daley and Aalegra trade verses on the single. dvsn states, "We’ve never been afraid to take risks in our songwriting, and this time is no different. With Snoh’s help, we were able to casually blur the lines of communication and temptation.”

"Between Us" arrives after dvsn let loose "A Muse" in January. Both songs are expected to appear on the forthcoming A Muse In Her Feelings album. dvsn's discography already includes 2016's Sept. 5th and 2017's Morning After.