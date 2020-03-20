AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DVSN Announces Release Date For 'A Muse In Her Feelings' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The OVO signees tapped Snoh Aalegra for an Usher-sampled single.

(AllHipHop News) Canadian R&B duo dvsn is set to drop a new full-length project next month. Daniel Daley and Nineteen85's A Muse In Her Feelings is scheduled to arrive on April 17 via OVO Sound.

Producer Nineteen85 sampled Usher's #1 smash hit  "Nice & Slow" from 1998 for the group's latest single "Between Us." The track also features Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra.

Daley and Aalegra trade verses on the single. dvsn states, "We’ve never been afraid to take risks in our songwriting, and this time is no different. With Snoh’s help, we were able to casually blur the lines of communication and temptation.”

"Between Us" arrives after dvsn let loose "A Muse" in January. Both songs are expected to appear on the forthcoming A Muse In Her Feelings album. dvsn's discography already includes 2016's Sept. 5th and 2017's Morning After.

dvsn - 'A Muse In Her Feelings'
'A Muse In Her Feelings' Cover Art
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelis Announces New Netflix Series 'Cooked With Cannabis'

Portland's Leather Storrs is co-hosting the cuisine competition.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Chop504

Cardi B Calls Out The Pentagon For Coronavirus Answers

Cardi B is pissed off at the U.S. government and their slow response to the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which is bringing the world to a standstill.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby Declares He Doesn't Take Percocets After Questionable Clips Go Viral

The QC representative wants the world to stop thinking he's a drug addict.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

riyaan

Rick Ross Pays Off $1.5 Million Tax Bill

Rozay is getting his situation with the IRS straight.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Jgraham

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

Kizer sose

Watch Freddie Gibbs Perform "Cataracts" & "Soul Right" For Vevo's 'Ctrl'

The video series highlights emerging and established acts making an impact in today’s music scene.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jeddah World Fest Featuring Janet Jackson, Future, Tyga & More To Air On AXS TV

Saudia Arabia hosted the kingdom’s first-ever global live music festival.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Uzi Vert Instructs His Fans To Stop Saying "F*ck Ebro"

The 'Eternal Atake' creator once tweeted that anyone over the age of 25 was an "old n*gga."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kourtney Kardashian Quotes Young Thug, Blames God For Coronavirus Pandemic

Kourtney borrows a theory from Young Thug to explain coronavirus, which is sweeping the world and shutting down entire countries.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Deveondi