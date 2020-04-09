DVSN Release Official Trailer For 'A Muse In Her Feelings' Album

PND, Future, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, and more guests contributed to the project.

(AllHipHop News) The last few weeks have seen OVO Sound roll out new music from several members of its roster. PartyNextDoor dropped his Partymobile album in March, and label co-founder Drake let loose his dance track "Toosie Slide" in early April.

R & B duo dvsn is up next for OVO. The Canadian tandem will release their third studio album, A Muse In Her Feelings, on April 17. A 60-second trailer for the LP hit YouTube on Wednesday.

Daniel Daley and Nineteen85’s latest album era includes the singles "A Muse" and "Between Us'' with Snoh Aalegra. Other tracks on A Muse In Her Feelings will also feature PartyNextDoor, Future, Popcaan, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Buju Banton, and Shantel May.