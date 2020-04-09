DVSN Release Official Trailer For 'A Muse In Her Feelings' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) The last few weeks have seen OVO Sound roll out new music from several members of its roster. PartyNextDoor dropped his Partymobile album in March, and label co-founder Drake let loose his dance track "Toosie Slide" in early April.
R&B duo dvsn is up next for OVO. The Canadian tandem will release their third studio album, A Muse In Her Feelings, on April 17. A 60-second trailer for the LP hit YouTube on Wednesday.
Daniel Daley and Nineteen85’s latest album era includes the singles "A Muse" and "Between Us'' with Snoh Aalegra. Other tracks on A Muse In Her Feelings will also feature PartyNextDoor, Future, Popcaan, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Buju Banton, and Shantel May.