Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In A Video Supporting #BlackLivesMatter

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The box office champion wants to know what happened to American leadership at the highest level.

(AllHipHop News) Before Donald Trump became President of the United States, the Republican politician was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Early this morning, arguably the most successful professional wrestler of all time took to social media to call out the POTUS.

For over 8 minutes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered a subliminal message to the Commander in Chief. The Rock did not mention Trump by name, but it was clear his words were directed at the White House.

“Where are you? Where is our leader?” asked Johnson. “Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”

The movie superstar added, "Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black Lives Matter.’ Where are you?”

The Rock also thanked the rest of the world for standing up with the American citizens that are fighting for equality. Over the last week, protests have taken place across the globe in response to the murder of African-American Minneapolis resident George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin.

While Trump was claiming to be on the side of peaceful protestors in a Rose Garden speech on Monday, his administration ordered the gassing and aggressive removal of peaceful protestors outside the White House at the exact same moment. Critics viewed the move as a violation of the First Amendment. Trump also threatened to send active U.S. military troops into American cities without the approval of state governors which has also been called un-Constitutional.

Trump's handling of the protests has been met with overwhelming dissatisfaction from the American public. A new Reuters-Ipsos poll shows that, by a 55% to 33% margin, people surveyed disapprove of the president’s response. 64% said they were sympathetic to the protestors.

According to RealClearPolitics, 63% say the country is currently headed on the wrong track. Presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Former Vice-President Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump in the national presidential race 50% to 42%. Both Biden and former President Barack Obama have recently spoken out about the civil unrest in the country and the need for action on improving the state of America.

