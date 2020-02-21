AllHipHop
Dwyane Wade Makes His Rap Debut On Rick Ross Song "Season Ticket Holder"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

D. Wade and UD put on for the city of Miami.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Rick Ross let his social media followers know he worked with NBA legend Dwyane Wade on a new song. "Season Ticket Holder" featuring D. Wade, Raphael Saadiq, and Udonis Haslem is out now.

Wade made his debut as a rapper on the track. The former Miami Heat All-Star opens the song with a verse that refers to his 3 NBA Championship rings, his wife Gabrielle Union, and his wealth. 

Ross then takes over for the second and third verses with bars about Mercedes, positivity, Boris Becker, and more. Saadiq handles the chorus while Heat player Udonis Haslem (credited as UD) assists Wade on the record's outro.

"Season Ticket Holder" landed two days before the D. Wade: Life Unexpected documentary premieres on ESPN at 9 pm ET. The Bob Metelus-directed film delves into the Chicago native's early life and basketball career. His preteen child's gender transition from male to female will also be covered in the doc.

“I’m excited to share a side of myself with the world that not many people may know,” said Wade. “This deeply personal documentary will give fans a never-before-seen look not only at the behind-the-scenes of my sixteen-year career in the NBA, but will peel back the curtain on my personal life – the highs, the lows and everything in between – showing how I created my own path to get to where I am today.”

