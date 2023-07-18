Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake For Never Speaking On Racial Issues

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A possible beef brewing between Drizzy and Childish Gambino sparked the conversation.

“Black excellence, but I guess when it comes to me it’s not the same though, all goodie,” raps Drake on the “Diplomatic Immunity” track. That 2018 song lives on his Scary Hours EP.

Throughout his career, Drake has mostly chosen to avoid discussing social and political issues. Some of his critics have blasted the biracial Canadian entertainer’s reluctance to speak on race-related topics.

“I felt the other side of judgment and racial judgment sometimes, being light-skinned, being Canadian. Having people I look up to and respect tell me I can’t identify with what’s going on,” said Drake in a 2019 interview.

He also stated, “Granted, I’m not the outspoken person when it comes to political issues. I prefer to talk about it amongst my people. And if we’re going to do something, I prefer to go and make the change or actually do something and not just post about it.”

Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, recently addressed Drake not speaking out on the concerns of Black people. The discussion during Apple Music’s Rap Life Review stemmed from the bubbling feud between Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover and Drake.

Childish Gambino admitted that he originally planned to use his Grammy-winning track “This Is America” as a diss record directed at Drake. In response, Drake labeled “This Is America” as “overrated” and “over-awarded” at a concert in Chicago.

“This Is America” and its music video earned widespread praise for confronting systemic racism, racial violence, and police brutality. Gambino’s chart-topping hit beat Drake’s “God’s Plan” for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Ebro Darden Doesn’t Expect Drake To Address Social Injustices At This Point

“Drake, who has never shown up, and y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” stated Ebro Darden on Rap Life Review. “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”

The Hot 97 radio personality continued, “So now you have an issue? I get you have an issue with Childish Gambino if what you’re saying is a fact. But fam, the song was supposed to be a joke diss, it didn’t actually happen. So why are you in your feelings about it?”

Fellow Apple Music host Nadeska reacted to Ebro Darden’s comment. She said, “Drake has never stepped his foot in those waters, and he may or may not ever.” Darden responded, “By the way, at this point, we’re not expecting him to.”