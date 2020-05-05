Eddie Murphy & Cedric The Entertainer Join Two-Hour Comedy Benefit

Eddie Murphy and a bunch of characters are going to appear in a 2-hour special for a great cause.

(AllHipHop News) Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Crystal, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, George Lopez, Howie Mandel, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Kenan Thompson, and more are set to appear in the two-hour special.

Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of NBC's special programs, said in a statement: "There's nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families

"We're honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they're doing to make sure there is food on everyone's table."

The show will raise money for non-profit Feeding America, helping those affected by the Covid-19 crisis by providing food and essential supplies.

Further comedy stars are expected to confirm participation in the event, which is due to take place on May 10th at 7 pm ET on NBC, The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, and streaming on the app Local Now.