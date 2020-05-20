Egypt Criss Quits 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Reality Show; Lil Twist Criticizes His Co-Stars
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) There is a lot of offscreen drama happening with WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop. After Romeo Miller slammed the show over the weekend for allegedly mischaracterizing him and his family, another cast member sounded off about the program.
The daughter of Salt-N-Pepa’s Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Naughty By Nature’s Anthony "Treach" Criss has apparently walked away from the series too. Egypt Criss took to Instagram to announce she was leaving GUHH.
Egypt posted:
I respect myself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves me, grows me or makes me happy. It’s time for me to rise from the ashes from being falsely represented to you, the people I love most, which is why I have decided to resign from Growing Up Hip Hop. #itsbeenreal #allgoodthingsmustcometoanend #movingforward
Fellow Growing Up Hip Hop star Lil Twist had something to say about his peers' complaints of how they were portrayed on the show. In a series of tweets on Monday, Lil Wayne's protégé defended the GUHH production team and seemingly shaded Romeo for his grievances with producers.
Twist tweeted:
Ima keep it 100 I find it kind of fake that NOW AFTER 5 SEASONS these people talking bout how they being portrayed... I ain’t even been on a full 2 seasons these producers don’t know me like they know y’all.. y’all been in business with these folk way longer than I have....Tryna make it seem to the masses that this sh*t is all scripted and written up to LOOK like the way it’s actually being shown.. LISTEN PEOPLE THIS SH*T IS 100 percent real.. of course the producers gone do they job to keep up with what WE ARE giving them.. day after day.... So if it is fake.... why I don’t look like a weird ass crybaby that’s b*tchin over a joke? Or why I don’t like a n*gga that paint his face and wear press on nails? Ohh that’s cause I’m only give these producers and the people that watch WHAT I WANT THEM TO SEE . can’t trick twist. Moral of the story ONLY GIVE OFF WHAT U WANT THE WORLD TO SEE, AND DONT GET MAD WHEN THEY SEE IT AND MAKE AN OPINION ON IT . ITS TV . #ItWasAllGoodJustAWeekAgo #NowItsAnACTUALCoolNiggaOnTheShowEverybodyQuittin cool now we get to see something entertaining.