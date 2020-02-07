Eliza Reign Demands DNA Test From Future

(AllHipHop News) A woman suing rapper Future over the paternity of her baby girl is demanding he be forced to take a DNA test.

Eliza Seraphin filed court papers in Broward County, Florida last summer, claiming the "Jumpman" hitmaker is the father of her daughter Reign.

He has repeatedly dodged the question of the baby's paternity in legal responses to Seraphin's lawsuit, so now she is seeking a court order for Future to submit to a scientific test to put the topic to rest, reports The Blast.

A ruling has yet to be made, but if the DNA is a match, she will be seeking retroactive child support and compensation for her hospital expenses following her little girl's arrival last April.

The demand comes after Future called for Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, to be slapped with a gag order and undergo a psychological evaluation, accusing her of harboring an unhealthy obsession with him, which has caused her to repeatedly call him out on social media.

He also recently stepped up their legal fight by suing her for defamation and invasion of privacy after she discussed their sex life in the press.

In the documents, Future admits to having a sexual relationship with Seraphin from 2016 to 2018 but insists he never would have slept with her if he knew she'd tell all about it.

Seraphin is one of two women claiming to have given birth to Future's babies - Cindy Renae Parker lodged a similar suit in Texas in October, claiming he is the father of her son Legend, who was born in July.

The rapper is refusing to acknowledge both children, insisting he only has five baby mamas, including his ex-fiancee Ciara, the mother of his five-year-old son Future Zahir.