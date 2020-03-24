Eliza Reign Denies She Invaded Future's Privacy In War Over Baby

Eliza Reign is trying to fight the invasion of privacy lawsuit against her filed by Future, but she had some legal problems.

(AllHipHop News) In the never-ending cycle of drama that has come to be associated with Atlanta-based rapper, Future, and his alleged baby mama, Eliza Seraphin, there is more bad behavior, taunting and public embarrassment in front of a family court judge.

Yes. It is exhausting. Yes. It is senseless since everyone knows that Maury can do (and will do the DNA test).

Yes, it is newsworthy, as it informs readers never to sleep with a rapper that has six other children, without protection.

According to TMZ, Eliza Reign filed legal papers that listed point by point why the invasion of privacy lawsuit filed against her by the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper should be thrown out.

Eliza Reign took exception with Future’s assertion that if he had known that she was a “kisser and teller” he would have never given her the “d” and his super potent sperm.

Eliza Reign further notes that if his liquid crack was so precious, he wouldn’t have strewed out his drug to so many women — including his other children's mothers, some who have already put the sorted details of their relationships in the press and other platforms.

The document states that his behavior and actions "are all documented and widely reported on the internet and discussed on social media. It is unknown why he would think this one would be any different."

Eliza Reign noted that she would have never made their sexcapades public if Future simply took a paternity test and acknowledged the child that the two consensual adults allegedly conceived together.

Her documents also noted that while Future “has not admitted to being the child's father, he has not actually denied it either."

While Seraphin raised a bunch of valid points, didn’t we say that this was a never-ending drama cycle?

The judge rejected her motion because her counsel did not counsel her that there was a limit to how many pages can go in this particular motion.

She will be able to refile later and hopefully, she can get it right this.