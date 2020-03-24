AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Eliza Reign Denies She Invaded Future's Privacy In War Over Baby

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eliza Reign is trying to fight the invasion of privacy lawsuit against her filed by Future, but she had some legal problems.

(AllHipHop News) In the never-ending cycle of drama that has come to be associated with Atlanta-based rapper, Future, and his alleged baby mama, Eliza Seraphin, there is more bad behavior, taunting and public embarrassment in front of a family court judge.

Yes. It is exhausting. Yes. It is senseless since everyone knows that Maury can do (and will do the DNA test).

Yes, it is newsworthy, as it informs readers never to sleep with a rapper that has six other children, without protection.

According to TMZ, Eliza Reign filed legal papers that listed point by point why the invasion of privacy lawsuit filed against her by the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper should be thrown out.

Eliza Reign took exception with Future’s assertion that if he had known that she was a “kisser and teller” he would have never given her the “d” and his super potent sperm.

Eliza Reign further notes that if his liquid crack was so precious, he wouldn’t have strewed out his drug to so many women — including his other children's mothers, some who have already put the sorted details of their relationships in the press and other platforms.

The document states that his behavior and actions "are all documented and widely reported on the internet and discussed on social media. It is unknown why he would think this one would be any different."

Eliza Reign noted that she would have never made their sexcapades public if Future simply took a paternity test and acknowledged the child that the two consensual adults allegedly conceived together.

Her documents also noted that while Future “has not admitted to being the child's father, he has not actually denied it either."

While Seraphin raised a bunch of valid points, didn’t we say that this was a never-ending drama cycle?

The judge rejected her motion because her counsel did not counsel her that there was a limit to how many pages can go in this particular motion.

She will be able to refile later and hopefully, she can get it right this.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam'ron: 'Uncut Gems' Directors Used Me & Tried To Give Me A "Sucker Ass Role"

The Dipset general jokes about wanting a "consultant fee."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

rell e. rell

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Have Coronavirus, Wants Out Of Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine fears he may have the coronavirus, so he's asking a judge to let him out of prison early to serve out his prison sentence at home.

GrouchyGreg

by

Big opie52

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Spends A Second Week At No. 1

Don Toliver debuts in the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Tjsmama13

Bun B Shares Video Of White Woman Calling His Wife Racist Slurs

Bun B and his wife got into an altercation with a crazy, racist white woman, and it was all captured on video!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

Big opie52

The Weeknd To Compete For Biggest Sales Week Of His Career With 'After Hours' Album

The R&B superstar should easily earn his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

'The Banker' Starring Anthony Mackie & Samuel L. Jackson Premieres On Apple TV+

The streamer presents director George Nolfi's historical drama about two African-American businessmen.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Run The Jewels Debut New Song "Yankee & The Brave" On Instagram

Listen to the Hip Hop group's latest single.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd Releases 'After Hours (Deluxe)'  Album Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

The XO leader is set to drop another music video from the LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)