Eliza Reign Goes Off On Future For Saying Child Is A "Check Baby"

Future asks a judge to side with him on child support in this week's episode of drama between the rapper and IG model Eliza Reign.

(AllHipHop News) Future says that his latest baby mama is calling their new bundle of joy “the check baby” and doesn’t claim the little 9-month-old girl because her mama is shady and purposely got knocked up.

The rapper filed legal documents accusing Eliza of taking fertility pills when she started having sex with him.

She also allegedly started researching how much money his other children’s mothers received in child support after he had a bit of her "goodie goodie."

In the sing-songy words of Tamar and Toni Braxton, Future must have a “ding-a-ling made of gold.” Why else would the Atlanta-based autotune-using emcee have so many children, by so many women?

Or maybe it is his personality?

Doubt that. Especially when, the “Life is Good” rapper says that his latest baby mama is calling their new bundle of joy, “the check baby.”

According to court documents, Future doesn’t claim the little 9-month-old girl because her mama is shady and purposely got knocked up. Apparently, he forgot how unprotected sex leads to babymaking.

And now, he is asking a Broward County Judge to nix the case against him.

According to Future, his unclaimed daughter only needs about $450 a month to live and that’s all he is trying to toss out.

This would be a definite dent in her plans as she has been bragging about her check baby for a while to her friends.

Eliza snapped on Instagram and appears to be threatening Future with another lawsuit for defamation. Take a look: