AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Eliza Reign Goes Off On Future For Saying Child Is A "Check Baby"

AllHipHop Staff

Future asks a judge to side with him on child support in this week's episode of drama between the rapper and IG model Eliza Reign.

(AllHipHop News) Future says that his latest baby mama is calling their new bundle of joy “the check baby” and doesn’t claim the little 9-month-old girl because her mama is shady and purposely got knocked up.

The rapper filed legal documents accusing Eliza of taking fertility pills when she started having sex with him.

She also allegedly started researching how much money his other children’s mothers received in child support after he had a bit of her "goodie goodie."

In the sing-songy words of Tamar and Toni Braxton, Future must have a “ding-a-ling made of gold.” Why else would the Atlanta-based autotune-using emcee have so many children, by so many women?

Or maybe it is his personality?

Doubt that. Especially when, the “Life is Good” rapper says that his latest baby mama is calling their new bundle of joy, “the check baby.”

According to court documents, Future doesn’t claim the little 9-month-old girl because her mama is shady and purposely got knocked up. Apparently, he forgot how unprotected sex leads to babymaking.

And now, he is asking a Broward County Judge to nix the case against him.

According to Future, his unclaimed daughter only needs about $450 a month to live and that’s all he is trying to toss out.

This would be a definite dent in her plans as she has been bragging about her check baby for a while to her friends.

Eliza snapped on Instagram and appears to be threatening Future with another lawsuit for defamation. Take a look:

elizareign_88276316_2492035257705644_4982196571824192430_n
Eliza Reign goes after Future on Instagram
elizareign_84639995_117783743134489_5689042134220504819_n
elizareign_87559405_631720787651100_5801518024955797295_n
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesialis2

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

lesialis2

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

Bernie Sanders Taps Public Enemy For Los Angeles Rally

The legendary rap group will perform at the event two days before a big election.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rolfweinstein

R. Kelly Defaults In Case Over Sexual Abuse Of 16-Year-Old

R. Kelly's legal problems got worse earlier this week after the singer missed another court date over claims he molested a 16-year-old starting in 1998.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch The Trailer For The Jordan Peele-Produced 'Candyman' Movie

"Dare to say his name."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Aminé Explains Why He Disagrees With Tory Lanez Saying Rap Is In A Horrible Place

The Portland-bred rapper returns with a new Ol' Dirty Bastard-inspired record titled "Shimmy."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

SZA Talks Working With Justin Timberlake On "The Other Side" Single

The Daniel Russell-directed visuals for the track pay homage to Hip Hop videos of the 1990s.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Boosie Badazz Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His Comments About Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter Zaya

"I feel like they're gaining up on me now. I should've shut my ass up."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team ROC File Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Department Of Corrections

Roc Nation presents a graphic PSA about the inhumane situation inside Parchman Prison.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)