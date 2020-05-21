AllHipHop
Eliza Reign Hits Future With Countersuit For Calling Her Out Of Her Name

AllHipHop Staff

Eliza Reign and Future are at war, in court, and on social media! Eliza just accused the rapper of defamation for calling her names on the internet!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Future has been slapped with a countersuit from one of his alleged baby mamas.

Eliza Seraphin claims the Hip-Hop star is the father of her one-year-old daughter Reign, and she has been fighting to have the paternity confirmed in a Florida court since last summer.

Future, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, has confessed to having a sexual relationship with Seraphin, but has continually dodged the question of paternity, even after a recent DNA test reportedly came back positive.

Future instead sued her for defamation and invasion of privacy after she discussed their sex life in the press, but now Seraphin has accused Future of trying to discredit her by calling her a "hoe," suggesting she sleeps around to boost her profile, and publicly questioning her mental wellbeing.

She has submitted various text messages purportedly received from the "Life Is Good" rapper, with one stating, "let your lawyers speak for u at this point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point."

Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, goes on to allege Future tried to scare her into having an abortion after discovering she was pregnant.

He has yet to respond to the suit.

The MC has six children, each with a different woman, while he is facing a similar paternity claim from another female, Cindy Renae Parker, who insists he fathered her baby son, too. 

