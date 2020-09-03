AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Eliza Reign Takes Future Back To Court Saying Child Support Bill Is Too Low

Kershaw St. Jawnson

IG model Eliza Reign claims her baby needs way more money than the court has ordered Future to pay to support their child together.

(AllHipHop News) Is $3,200 a month a lot to receive for a child support payment?

If you are Eliza Reign and you have a baby with Atlanta rapper Future, it might not seem like a lot of money.

After scoffing at the number, issued by the court, her attorneys are asking for the father of six to pay roughly $53,000 a month, 16 times more than the original award. They argue that he is making more money than he has reported and they have receipts.

Reign’s attorney, Brandon Rotbart, spoke about the decision saying, “We disagree with it. We had some other evidence that was contradictory.”

“We are very hopeful that once we get all the documentation from him, his banking info, his credit card info, that the final child support number would be substantially higher," Rotbart said.

Future has long maintained that Eliza Reign had her "check baby" as a quick get rich scheme. Back in February, as reported by AllHipHop.com, court documents stated that he believed that Reign was taking “fertility drugs” before they started having sex.

Originally, Future only wanted to pay $450 a month.

Clearly, that is not enough. If a judge were to grant Eliza Reign’s request, the "Life is Good” rapper will have paid n $11 million by the time the child is 18-years-old. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Kanye West Is The Highest Paid Male Celebrity In The World

Rap star Kanye West has gone from being $52 million in debt to being the world's richest entertainer in the world this year.

AllHipHop Staff

by

yeezusyhristii

Public Enemy Recruits George Clinton, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Nas & More For 'WYGDWTGGD?' Album

Check out the full tracklist for the Hip Hop legends' new studio LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tyler Perry Reaches Billionaire Status

The man once dismissed by Hollywood is one of the richest Black people on the planet.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Gucci Mane And Foogiano Sued Over Deadly Shooting

Rap star Gucci Mane is being dragged into a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the death of two people at a Foogiano concert.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Explains How Yeezy Sales Funded "Sunday Service"

Kanye West shelled out an incredible amount of money to promote and market his legendary "Sunday Service" gospel shows.

AllHipHop Staff

Akon Welcomes Refugees To His Real Life Wakanda

Akon is hoping his real-life Wakanda will be a refuge from racial injustice around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

John Legend, Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor Ari Lennox & More Curate Playlists For Apple Music's "Soul September"

Some of the biggest names in the genre select their all-time favorite R&B tunes.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Thefresh

"black-ish" Gets Political For Pre-Election Special

"black-ish" will make a statement this October in a series of specials timed to make an impact for the 2020 election.

AllHipHop Staff

Master P Presents Uncle P's Food Products To Compete With Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben's

The Louisiana-bred businessman is offering a Black-owned substitute to companies with racially insensitive imagery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname