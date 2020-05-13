AllHipHop
Eliza Reign Targets Future's Pockets After DNA Test Confirms Child

AllHipHop Staff

Future is being hauled into court by Eliza Reign, who recently proved he was indeed, the father of their 1-year-old baby girl.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Future is facing a new court battle over child support payments after a DNA test reportedly proved he is the father of another baby girl.

Eliza Seraphin has been fighting to prove her one-year-old daughter Reign's paternity since last summer, when she filed court papers in Broward County, Florida naming Future as her baby daddy.

The "Jumpman" hitmaker, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, admitted they had had a sexual relationship for some time, but repeatedly declined to respond to claims he was the child's father, instead demanding his former lover be slapped with a gag order, while also suing her for defamation and invasion of privacy after she discussed their sex life in the press.

Eliza, also known as Eliza Reign, has since successfully won her request for a DNA test and the results have come back positive.

Her lawyer, Brandon Rotbart, confirmed to the OnSite! outlet, "The court made a finding that Mr. Wilburn is the biological and legal father to the child."

Eliza now plans to seek retroactive child support for their daughter, as well as attorney's fees.

However, Future is continuing to brush off the allegations, taking to Twitter with posts like, "Keep it pushing," after facing backlash online for sending Mother's Day tweets on Sunday to six of his baby mamas, including singer Ciara.

He left out Eliza and another woman who is also using the legal system to have the hip-hop star officially recognized as her child's father. 

