Elon Musk Hits Trillion-Dollar Net Worth After SpaceX Goes Public

Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO, but his wealth hasn’t silenced critics or Doja Cat’s creative insults.

Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire, and it happened because SpaceX finally went public this week with the biggest IPO in history.

The rocket company raised $75 billion and valued itself at nearly $1.8 trillion, which means Musk’s roughly 50 percent stake is now worth over $860 billion on paper alone.

That’s on top of his Tesla holdings and everything else he’s built over the past two decades, so yeah, the math checks out.

According to Reuters, this historic moment cements his status as the richest person to ever exist.

But here’s the thing about Musk’s wealth explosion. He didn’t get here by accident.

He co-founded PayPal back in the late 90s, then took that money and bet everything on Tesla when electric cars were still a punchline.

SpaceX came next, and he literally made rockets land themselves and reuse them, which everyone said was impossible.

Neuralink, the Boring Company, and a dozen other ventures followed. The man’s been building an empire for real, and now that empire is worth more than most countries’ GDP.

The problem is that Musk has become a lightning rod for controversy, especially because he’s using his massive platform to push hard for right-wing politics.

He owns X, formerly Twitter, and he’s not shy about amplifying conservative voices and conspiracy theories. He endorsed Trump, co-hosted Ron DeSantis’ presidential announcement, and he’s been feuding with governments in Australia, Brazil, the UK, and the EU over what he calls “free speech” but what critics call the spread of misinformation.

His wealth has made him a target for critics who point out that while he’s hoarding a trillion dollars, regular people are struggling.

Doja Cat recently roasted him, calling him a “frog build looking b####” and a “barrel chested ewok” who looks like he “eats sand.”

She followed up with “hairless no-neck havin chimpanzee” and said his “face look like it was drawn from memory” with “hourglass ankles.”

All of this was supposedly to get him to bring back X’s audio post feature, but honestly, the insults were the real entertainment.

Musk’s trillionaire status is real, but so is the fact that he’s become one of the most polarizing figures on the planet.