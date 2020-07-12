AllHipHop
Elon Musk Retracts His Support For Kanye West!

AllHipHop Staff

Growing concern for Kanye's mental health has big-time > supporters, like Musk, stepping away.

(AllHipHop News) Last Sunday, Kanye West surprised everyone when he announced his plans to run in this year’s presidential election. 

Last week, upon hearing the news, Elon Musk, pledged his support for the Hip-Hop celebrity. 

However, sources have just revealed that Elon Musk has retracted his support amid growing concern regarding his mental well-being - after seeing the rapper’s worrisome interview with Forbes.

In Musk’s eyes, the erratic behavior ‘Ye displayed during his interview raised red flags.

Having publicly addressed his support for the presidential hopeful, many flocked to Elon Musk asking if he was still going to support Kanye after the bizarre interview.

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” Elon Musk replied. 

If Elon continues to stand by his statement, it appears as though Kanye has lost one of his first supporters. 

According to reports, Kanye allegedly suffers from frequent episodes of “severe mania” that hinder his judgement - especially when it comes to decision-making and he's supposedly in tmiddle on a manic episode, after the Forbes Q&A.

“It’s a health issue, this is a sprained brain, like a sprained ankle. When someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse,” Kanye once said to David Letterman.

