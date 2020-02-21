AllHipHop
Eminem Addresses Black Music & Racial Representation On Royce 5’9″'s 'The Allegory' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Marshall Mathers talks Hip Hop, Elvis, the media, and race.

(AllHipHop News) It has been two years since Royce Da 5'9" released his critically-acclaimed album Book of Ryan. The Detroit lyricist is back with a brand new body of work titled The Allegory.

The new LP includes over a dozen guests such as Kxng Crooked, DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, T.I., and Vince Staples. Veteran comedian Cedric The Entertainer also shows up on "Dope Man. Royce's Bad Meets Evil partner Eminem is featured on the project too.

On "Perspective (Skit)," Eminem discusses the erasure of Black artists throughout history and racial representation in the media. Em mentions how Black people have created "damn near every form of music," and he points out how Elvis Presley was crowned the "King of Rock & Roll" despite earlier contributions to the genre from Black performers such as Chuck Berry and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

This is not the first time Eminem has referenced Elvis as a White man that took many elements of his artistry from African-Americans. He rapped on "Without Me" in 2002, "I am the worst thing since Elvis Presley to do black music so selfishly and use it to get myself wealthy."

