Eminem Addresses Dissing Revolt In Leaked "Bang" Verse

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Shady Records head wants to turn the situation in a "different direction."

(AllHipHop News) "Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt," rapped Eminem on a leaked alternate version of Conway The Machine's "Bang." The cable network heard the message from Slim Shady and replied on social media.

"F*ck you too @Eminem," tweeted Revolt's verified Twitter account. Sean "Diddy" Combs' media company also responded on Instagram by posting, "Now back to our movement. ✊🏿." 

Eminem has now addressed the controversy surrounding his lyrics on the previously unreleased verse. The Music to Be Murdered By album creator released a statement on Wednesday night.

"I agree with Revolt... this is an unnecessary distraction," stated Eminem. "I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back."

He added, "Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don't have any issues with Revolt... I'd actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction."

Eminem's "Bang" verse also included shots at former Shady Records artist Joe Budden. On the latest episode of his podcast, Budden said, "This is an old verse, you don't get offended from old verses, one. And two, I don't think anybody's on that right now. I don't think Em is on that."

