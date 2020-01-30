Eminem And Dr. Dre Honor 50 Cent As Rapper Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

(AllHipHop News) Eminem and Dr. Dre are set to pay tribute to rap star 50 Cent, who is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

50 is going to receive the 2,686th star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame today (January 30th).

The rap star will be honored by The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce during a swanky ceremony presided over by "Power" star LaLa Anthony.

“Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is a man of many talents and star power! He has pursued many types of entertainment genres and done so with huge success. We are proud to add this talented and revered performer to our Walk of Fame family,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Detroit rapper Eminem, who signed 50 Cent to his Shady Records imprint through Dr. Dre's Aftermath in 2002, will be on hand to celebrate the Queen's rapper's phenomenal success.

And, Aftermath boss Dr. Dre is also slated to be on hand as Fif gets his star.

50, born Curtis James Jackson III, has sold over 30 million records. He is also a successful actor and TV producer thanks to his hit series "Power."

Other artists inducted in today's ceremony include Christina Applegate, Terry Crews, Wendy Williams, Elvis Costello, Alicia Keys and others.