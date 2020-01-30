AllHipHop
Login

Eminem And Dr. Dre Honor 50 Cent As Rapper Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

AllHipHop Staff
by

Eminem and Dr. Dre are going to be on hand during a ceremony for 50, who is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem and Dr. Dre are set to pay tribute to rap star 50 Cent, who is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

50 is going to receive the 2,686th star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame today (January 30th).

The rap star will be honored by The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce during a swanky ceremony presided over by "Power" star LaLa Anthony.

“Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is a man of many talents and star power! He has pursued many types of entertainment genres and done so with huge success. We are proud to add this talented and revered performer to our Walk of Fame family,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Detroit rapper Eminem, who signed 50 Cent to his Shady Records imprint through Dr. Dre's Aftermath in 2002, will be on hand to celebrate the Queen's rapper's phenomenal success.

And, Aftermath boss Dr. Dre is also slated to be on hand as Fif gets his star.

50, born Curtis James Jackson III, has sold over 30 million records. He is also a successful actor and TV producer thanks to his hit series "Power." 

Other artists inducted in today's ceremony include Christina Applegate, Terry Crews, Wendy Williams, Elvis Costello, Alicia Keys and others. 

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Chainz Claims Beaten Photographer Milking Lawsuit
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
A$AP Ferg Talks Kobe Bryant's Passing & Working With Kanye West
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Los Angeles Lakers Release A Statement About The Death Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Brother Gets 25-Life For Raping Stepdaughter "Over And Over"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXwouldn't be a terrible thing if he got the Epstein treatment and care offered by the corrections system.
Run-DMC May Release Lost Record With Kobe Bryant
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedStop spamming.
Ice Cube Started Worrying After He Texted Kobe Bryant And Didn't Get A Reply
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameLmao.....maybe proofreading is a good idea huh?
Lil Yachty's Mom Releases 'Raising A Rapper' Book
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Tra_mo
Tra_moWasn't he already grown when he got his deal l?
Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
madamerican
madamericanWell, Pastor Troy was 100% correct!!!
Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna With Touching Photo
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Magic Johnson Speaks On Kobe's Passing with Jimmy Kimmel
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment