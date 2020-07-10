Eminem Blasts Drew Brees On Kid Cudi's "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady"

The 'Music to Be Murdered By' creator also raps about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

(AllHipHop News) Cleveland's Kid Cudi and Detroit's Eminem joined forces for the new single "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady." Em used his verse on the song to let loose his thoughts on a famous football player.

"Purp nor lean, that's Tunechi. That's New Orleans. F*ck Drew Brees," raps Eminem. He was referring to the Saints quarterback that apologized earlier this year after Brees suggested kneeling during the national anthem was disrespectful to the American military.

"The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" also included Eminem rhyming about two of the most high-profile killings of Black men by Caucasian individuals connected to law enforcement. Em even had questions about police actions in America.

"Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. How the f*ck is it that so many cops are dirty? Stop, man, please, officer, I'm sorry , but I can't breathe when I got you on top of me . Your goddamn knee's on my carotid artery," spit Eminem.

George Floyd was murdered in Minnesota by Derek Chauvin when the then-cop pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Ahmaud Arbery was chased down and killed in Georgia by former cop Gregory McMichael and his son Travis. Both respective incidents were caught on video and have become rallying cries for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.