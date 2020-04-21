AllHipHop
Eminem Celebrated 4/20 With Sober Message

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem took to Twitter on 4/20, to celebrate 12 years of being sober and clean of drugs.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem celebrated reaching 12 years of sobriety on Monday, as he shared a snap of his new chip on his Twitter page.

The 47-year-old singer, who has never made a secret of his drug issues in the past, posted a picture of a black coin which featured the inscription "One day at a time ... Unity Service Recovery."

Alongside the image, Eminem referenced his song "Not Afraid" as he wrote: "Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid."

The Grammy-award winning rapper has been sober since 2008 when he quit taking drugs a year after he overdosed on methadone.

Reflecting on the near-death experience in an interview in 2011, Eminem said: "The doctors told me I’d done the equivalent of four bags of heroin. They said I was about two hours from dying.

"Had I known it was methadone, I probably wouldn't have taken it,' he told the magazine. But as bad as I was back then, I can't even say 100 percent for sure... even when they told me I almost died, it didn't click."

Following Eminem's post, he quickly received messages of congratulations from his celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian, who was among the famous faces to "like" the post.

