Eminem Feeds Hungry Healthcare Workers "Mom's Spaghetti"

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem decided to feed some hungry healthcare workers at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem has helped feed healthcare workers in his native Detroit, Michigan by donating containers of his famous 'Mom's Spaghetti'.

The rapper launched a pop-up shop back in 2017 selling the pasta treat, a reference to a lyric from his 2002 track "Lose Yourself," from his movie "8 Mile," and also fed fans the dish at the 2018 Coachella festival.

Now, he has offered up containers of Mom's Spaghetti to staff at The Henry Ford Health System hospitals, who revealed news of the kind gift in a post on Instagram.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!,” a post on the account showcasing a photo of the spaghetti.

On one of the containers was a sticker bearing the Shady Records logo that reads, "Thank You Frontline Caregivers."

