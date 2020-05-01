AllHipHop
Eminem Giving Away Rare Jordans For COVID-19 Relief

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem is giving away a bunch of valuable Air Jordan's to raise some money to fight COVID-19.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem is banking on raising thousands for coronavirus relief efforts by raffling off an extremely rare pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

The rap superstar teamed up with sportswear bosses in 2015 to make just 10 pairs of the Jordan 4 Retro Carhartt x Eminem shoe, which were sold on eBay to benefit his Marshall Mathers Foundation, through which he provides aid to at-risk youths.

Now Eminem has revealed he kept hold of an extra pair of the sneakers, which the "Lose Yourself" hitmaker is selling off for charity on shoe auction site StockX.

Previous lots of the limited edition release have gone under the virtual hammer on StockX for up to $28,000.

Proceeds from the new sale, which includes a vintage Undercrwn Detroit Slim T-shirt, will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Tickets to enter the raffle are priced at just $10.

Eminem shared the news of the exclusive prize on Instagram, captioning the post, "Cleanin' out my closet... donating extra pair of my @jumpman23 @carhartt 4's along with a vintage T to @stockx..."

It's his latest effort to help those in need during the global pandemic - he also launched the Love Your DJ competition for residents of his native Michigan last week, giving local DJs the chance to have their custom music mixes broadcast on his Shade45 station on SiriusXM.

The first 500 entrants were automatically granted a cash payment of $313 - a nod to the phone area code for his beloved home city of Detroit.

