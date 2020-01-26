AllHipHop
Eminem Heading For Another #1 Album With "Music To Be Murdered By"

AllHipHop Staff
Em's new album "Music To Be Murdered By" moved some big units this week, earning him the top spot on the U.S. charts.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem will have the #1 album in the country this week thanks to his controversial new album Music To Be Murdered By.

Eminem dropped his surprise album on January 17th and immediately sparked controversy with the song "Unaccomodating."

The rapper came under fire because the song has witty lines referencing Ariana Grande, who was performing at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber attacked fans as they were leaving her concert in 2017.

The uproar of the album's violent content helped power the sales of Music To Be Murdered By, which moved 275,000 units.

Halsey sold 233,000 copies of her album Maniac to take #2, while Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles made an impressive debut at # 3 with 121,000 units sold.

Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial held down the #4 position with another 100,000 sold, while Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding made the Top 5 with a little over 53,000 sold. 

