Eminem Home Invader To Stay Locked Up

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eminem could have very easily lost his life to a home invader, but the rapper doesn't seem to be worried about the ordeal at all.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem really came face-to-face with a real-life Stan.

On April 5th, Mr. Slim Shady awakened to a man towering over him while he was in bed, in his Clinton Township home in Michigan.

According to Office Adama Hackstock from the local police department, the grim figure was a man on a mission to kill, yes get him all the way out here, the rap god.

Matthew David Hughes, 27, broke into the star’s home around 3 a.m. in the morning.

Luckily for Eminem, whose name is Marshall Mathers, his property has 24-hour security and by the time that the police were able to respond, the man was detained and waiting with security and Eminem outside.

Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and malicious destruction of a building, which can yield him the penalty of $1,000 or more and/or possibly a five-year felony.

While the man requested that his bail bond of $50,000 be reduced, but the judge assigned to the case flat out denied his request to reduce the amount.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. September 28th at Macomb County Circuit Court

