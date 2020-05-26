AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Eminem Invites All His Fans To Listening Party For Classic LP

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem is inviting his fans to join in the celebration of his breakthrough album "The Marshall Mathers LP."

(AllHipHop News) Rap icon Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit album The Marshall Mathers LP with an online listening party.

The star, real name Marshall Mathers, will host the event on music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday, at a time yet to be determined, when fans can join him in a live question and answer session, and listen to the 2000 release, which featured the singles "Stan," "The Real Slim Shady," and "The Way I Am."

Eminem is also unveiling a new line of merchandise to mark the occasion, including a limited edition 'Stan Varsity' hoodie, while other celebrations are also reportedly in the works to entertain fans in coronavirus isolation.

He has invited U.S.-based devotees to keep up to date on developments by texting a special number (313-666-7440) or checking out his website for more details.

The Marshall Mathers LP cemented Eminem's place in hip-hop history, debuting at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and shifting 1.78 million units in its first week to become the fastest-selling album in chart history.

It later lost the title in 2015 to Adele's 25.

Eminem, 47, previously admitted the project will always overshadow his future endeavors because it was some of his best work ever.

"I am forever chasing The Marshall Mathers LP," he confessed in a 2017 interview with Vulture. "That was the height of what I could do. I just don't have the rage I did back then."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

moviedivine

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

duytruongmmo2

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Bla5ky40

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem Posts A Phone Number For His Fans To Text Him

It's the 20 year anniversary of the project widely regarded as Marshall's greatest work.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Black Minneapolis Man Murdered By White Cop In The Middle of the Street

A cop officer in Minneapolis killed a man on the street by sitting on his neck during what should have been a routine police call.

AllHipHop Staff

Did Doja Cat call Beyonce A Monkey Or A Donkey? She says "No"

Doja Cat is already fighting off claims she's racist against black people, and now she has a problem with the Beyhive.

AllHipHop Staff

Waka Flocka Announces He's Dedicating His Life To Suicide Prevention

The "O Let's Do It" performer's family suffered a tragic loss seven years ago.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)