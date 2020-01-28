AllHipHop
Eminem & Juice WRLD's "Godzilla" Debuts In The Top 5

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

Hip Hop artists currently control the Top 3 spots on the Hot 100.

(AllHipHop News) Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins died from an apparent drug overdose on December 8, 2019. While many of Juice WRLD's followers are still grieving his death, they can celebrate the fact that he is still achieving success on the Billboard charts.

Eminem's latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, includes the track "Godzilla" which features Juice WRLD. The song debuted on the Hot 100 chart at #3. That gives Em his twenty-second Top 10 record and Juice his third.

In addition, Eminem saw 11 other songs from Music to Be Murdered By make it onto the Hot 100 this week. Mac Miller, another rap star that passed away in recent years, charted 10 songs off his posthumous album Circles on the tally. 

Hip Hop continues to dominate the Hot 100 in 2020. Roddy Ricch's smash hit "The Box" led the rankings of the most popular songs in America for a third straight week. Future's "Life Is Good" with Drake maintained its #2 position.

