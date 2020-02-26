AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Eminem Launches Speed-Rapping #GodzillaChallenge

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Juice WRLD-assisted single is said to be getting a music video.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem does not seem to be too concerned about critics that complain he raps too fast and uses too many words in his bars. In fact, Slim Shady is leaning into his fast rhyming skills.

The Detroit emcee called on his followers to take part in the #GodzillaChallenge which is named after his Music to Be Murdered By track featuring the late Juice WRLD. Contestants have to attempt to rap Em's final verse on the song.

"Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites," wrote Eminem on Instagram.

"Godzilla" is one of the most successful songs off Music to Be Murdered By. The record hit #3 on the Hot 100 chart in January. It currently holds the #36 spot on that Billboard ranking.  

The song has reportedly sold over 600,000 units in the United States to date.  Eminem's longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, hinted that a "Godzilla" music video is in the works.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rappers Team With Mitchell & Ness And The Bleacher Report To Remix NBA Jerseys

Hip-Hop and basketball are in a very intimate relationship and the union gets tighter with this NBA Remix collection with Bleacher Report and Mitchell & Ness.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Juniornai

Saudi Arabia Targeting Female Rapper Over Video Shot In Mecca

Saudi authorities want a female rapper locked up for disrespectfully representing the city of Mecca.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Juniornai

Bill Cosby Rep Says Weinstein Verdict Is A "Sad Day" In America

Bill Cosby's spokesman issued a crazy statement in the wake of Harvey Wenstein's conviction for raping women.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent's 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Album Reaches 9-Time Platinum Status

The G-Unit general just collected more plaques.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Questlove Celebrates Philadelphia Naming A Street After The Roots

The special recognition reportedly went up in Philly earlier than expected.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Posts Meme About R. Kelly & Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter

Fiddy is back to his old ways on the Gram.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tomi504Boy

Kobe Bryant's Wife Sues Over Deadly Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's wife is going after the owners of the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA superstar and their daughter Gianna.

AllHipHop Staff

SZA & Justin Timberlake Release New Collaboration "The Other Side"

Listen to the new song produced by Grammy and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Previews Snippet Of A Song From Her Sophomore Album Studio Sessions

Belcalis wants people to put some respect on her name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Usher Debuts "Confessions Part III" Song During Live Performance

Did the singer confess to having an STD?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)