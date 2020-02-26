Eminem Launches Speed-Rapping #GodzillaChallenge

The Juice WRLD-assisted single is said to be getting a music video.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem does not seem to be too concerned about critics that complain he raps too fast and uses too many words in his bars. In fact, Slim Shady is leaning into his fast rhyming skills.

The Detroit emcee called on his followers to take part in the #GodzillaChallenge which is named after his Music to Be Murdered By track featuring the late Juice WRLD. Contestants have to attempt to rap Em's final verse on the song.

"Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites," wrote Eminem on Instagram.

"Godzilla" is one of the most successful songs off Music to Be Murdered By. The record hit #3 on the Hot 100 chart in January. It currently holds the #36 spot on that Billboard ranking.

The song has reportedly sold over 600,000 units in the United States to date. Eminem's longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, hinted that a "Godzilla" music video is in the works.