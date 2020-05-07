AllHipHop
Eminem Names Tupac Shakur As The Greatest Songwriter Of All Time

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Slim Shady praises the late music icon.

(AllHipHop News) Marshall "Eminem" Mathers is widely considered one of the best lyricists and hitmakers in Hip Hop history. But who does Em consider to be at the pinnacle of songwriters?

During his three-hour Music to Be Quarantined By radio show on Shade 45 Sirius XM, Eminem spun classic records by some of the culture's idols. Before playing 2Pac’s “If I Die 2Nite,” he offered his opinions about the late emcee.

“Okay, this next song is from an artist that I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time,” stated Em. “Debate what you want about emcee skills and all that, because he had that too. This is one of them songs by 2Pac that, to me, he was showing you, ‘I can write heartfelt sh*t and I can write lyrical, crazy sh*t too.’”

The Music to Be Murdered By album creator also said, “Like, the play on the ‘p’ words and all that sh*t and how he was doing it was so crazy, mixed with the feel that 2Pac could give you. Which is constantly why I feel like he was always saying, ‘Can you feel me?’ Because you felt Pac. You can’t just listen to Pac, you feel Pac. If you listen to him, you're gonna feel him.”

At the moment, only three Hip Hop performers have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame: Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, Jermaine Dupri, and Missy Elliott. Tupac "2Pac" Shakur was included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2017, becoming the first solo rap act to be enshrined in the museum. 

