AllHipHop
Login

Eminem Offers A Warning To "Gentle" Listeners About 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

Slim Shady captioned the tweet with a line from his "Renegade" verse.

(AllHipHop News) Once again, Eminem became the "King of Controversy" with the release of his new album Music To Be Murdered By. Some people took issue with the content presented on the project.

For example, many Ariana Grande fans were disturbed by the fact that Em's "Unaccommodating" made a reference to the Pop singer's 2017 Manchester concert where 22 victims were killed in a terrorist attack. His "Darkness" music video also depicted the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

Eminem responded to the backlash with a post on Twitter. He addressed the message to "gentle listener" before warning that Music To Be Murdered By may not be for the "easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder."

The Shady Records head wrote:

In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain. This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest knives in the drawer. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight! 

Comments (1)
EXCLUSIVE: Taxstone Vs. Rapper Troy Ave - Trial Over Bodyguard Killing Gets New Start Date
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonDamn.. the scrolls have been written.. …
Kodak Black's Mother Teams With Attorney Benjamin Crump To Address Alleged Prison Abuse
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXthere's a pretty simple way to avoid being mistreated by prison guards...
Lil Wayne Teases The Release Of His 'Funeral' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234Wow, i can’t wait for weezy to drop another project.…
Megan Thee Stallion Talks 2Pac Inspiring Her "B.I.T.C.H." Single
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonBIG lie.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lena-waithe-allegedly-dating-living-with-actress-cynthia-erivo.html
Lizzo Says Therapy Has Given Her Courage After Mental Breakdown
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinNone of this is cute. None of it.
Wendy Williams And Kevin Hunter Divvy Up Valuable Assets After Divorce
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonBitter breakup.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lil-wayne-reveals-funeral-album-release-date.html
Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Mother's Addiction & Grandmother's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinRight before the Grammys. This guy uses every situation as an advantage piece. His whole career is novelties and claims…
EXCLUSIVE: Converted Kanye West Settles Claim He Stole "The Spirit Of Marcus Garvey"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonI reserve my comments.. …
Diddy Can Now Legally Call Himself "Love"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinFor ? You guys pick the craziest pics. 😂
EXCLUSIVE: Read A Letter R. Kelly "Allegedly" Sent To One Of His Victims
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504Boy"Dyslexia, also known as reading disorder, is characterized by trouble with reading despite normal intelligence. ...…