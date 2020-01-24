Eminem Offers A Warning To "Gentle" Listeners About 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album

(AllHipHop News) Once again, Eminem became the "King of Controversy" with the release of his new album Music To Be Murdered By. Some people took issue with the content presented on the project.
For example, many Ariana Grande fans were disturbed by the fact that Em's "Unaccommodating" made a reference to the Pop singer's 2017 Manchester concert where 22 victims were killed in a terrorist attack. His "Darkness" music video also depicted the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.
Eminem responded to the backlash with a post on Twitter. He addressed the message to "gentle listener" before warning that Music To Be Murdered By may not be for the "easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder."
The Shady Records head wrote:
In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain. This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest knives in the drawer. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight!