Eminem Posts A Phone Number For His Fans To Text Him

It's the 20 year anniversary of the project widely regarded as Marshall's greatest work.

(AllHipHop News) When Eminem released The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000, he probably had no idea one of the tracks would spawn an often problematic sub-culture on social media. The word "Stan" went from being a song about a violent, mentally ill man obsessed with Em to real-life people fully embracing the term to describe their own connection to celebrities.

Eminem is now utilizing his classic record to engage with his "stans" and celebrate the 20 year anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP. The Detroit-bred rapper posted footage from the "Stan" music video along with a message for his followers.

"'Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy' text me, ill hit you back - ☎️ 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim Link in bio," wrote Eminem in the Instagram caption.

After spending years mostly avoiding social media, Eminem has used his latest Music to Be Murdered By album era to be more interactive online. In February, he launched the #GodzillaChallenge as a way to award his fanatics for spitting the rapid-fire bars on "Godzilla" featuring Juice WRLD.