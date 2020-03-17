Eminem Responds To Senator Marco Rubio's "Marshall Law" Blunder

The Republican politician got dragged on Twitter for his error-filled tweet about COVID-19 hysteria.

(AllHipHop News) The coronavirus pandemic has many people worried about what will happen in the coming months. United States President Donald Trump even admitted the social upheaval caused by the outbreak could last until at least August.

With so many conspiracy theories spreading about the virus, it is expected that elected officials will be accurate about all of the information they share with their constituents. Unfortunately, Senator Marco Rubio pushed the "tweet" button before double-checking what he wrote.

"Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law. COMPLETELY FALSE. We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law," tweeted Rubio on Monday morning.

The Florida politician had to return to the social network in order to acknowledge he used the wrong word in his first statement. He later tweeted, "I apologize for the typo. I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law My bad." He still misspelled "martial" in the correction tweet.

Rubio's blunders were met with a torrent of negative feedback. The reactions ranged from the former presidential candidate being called a "moron" to suggestions that he returns to grade school to users posting memes of Tekken character Marshall Law.

A real-life famous person named Marshall even piled on the 48-year-old Republican. Marshall "Eminem" Mathers quote-tweeted Rubio's apology and added, "Sorry guys... Marshall Law: not a thing."

Em was also responding to some of his fans who believed rumors that the Detroit emcee was planning to drop a new project titled Marshall Law. The Shady Records head just released the Music to Be Murdered By album in January which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

While Eminem has made it clear he is not a supporter of Donald Trump or his Republican-backed policies, Rubio admitted being part of the Slim Shady fandom. He told GQ in 2012 that Marshall's "Lose Yourself" was one of his favorite rap songs. The Senator also stated, "The only guy that speaks at any sort of depth is, in my mind, Eminem."