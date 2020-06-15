AllHipHop
Eminem Reveals His List Of Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Marshall Mathers chooses a mix of rap acts from the 1980s, 1990s, and the 21st century.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem's name is likely on a significant number of people's short list of GOAT Hip Hop artists. But which emcees does the Detroit spitter consider among the greatest of all time?

On Sunday, Em shared a list of some of his favorite rappers. He took to Twitter to reply to the No Life Shaq account posting a YouTube video titled "Who is the GREATEST RAPPER of ALL-TIME!"

The Music to Be Murdered By album creator named Lil Wayne, 2Pac, Royce da 5'9", Jay-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, The Notorious B.I.G., KXNG Crooked, Redman, LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, André 3000, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane.

"For me, in no particular order... Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook....," tweeted Eminem. He returned to Twitter a few minutes later to add, "Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane..."

