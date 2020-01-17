Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies

(AllHipHop News) There was speculation for months that Eminem was working on a new studio album. The rumors were proven true when the Detroit emcee released Music To Be Murdered By today (January 17).

Eminem's Alfred Hitchcock-inspired presentation features Royce da 5'9", Kxng Crooked, Joell Ortiz, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Juice Wrld, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Skylar Grey, Anderson Paak, and Don Toliver.

Some listeners were offended by Em's lyrics in the song "Unaccommodating." He rapped, "But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting." The line was a reference to the 2017 bombing at Grande's Manchester concert. 22 victims died, and 139 were wounded.

Eminem also addressed gun violence in the music video for "Darkness." The visuals for the track include audio from a news clip about the 2017 Las Vegas shooting where 58 people were killed and 413 were wounded. The shooter targeted concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival.