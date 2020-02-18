Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ Music Video Passes 1 Billion Views On YouTube

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2013, Eminem declared himself a Hip Hop deity with a song titled "Rap God." The Marshall Mathers LP 2 single peaked in the Top 10 on the Hot 100 chart.

Over six years later, the "Rap God" music video surpassed a huge milestone on YouTube. The Rich Lee-directed visuals have collected more than 1 billion plays on the platform. It joins Eminem's "Not Afraid" (1.3 B) and "Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna (1.9 B) in the exclusive 1 billion view club.

Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth is currently the rap leader with 4.4 billion views. Juicy J is also in the Top 20 on that billion-view list as a guest feature on Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" (2.7 B).

Cardi B made the Top 30, thanks to her contribution to Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" (2.5 B). She also has another billion-club entry with her own record "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin (1 B). "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee is the all-time champion (6.6 B).