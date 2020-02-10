Eminem's Surprise Performance Named Top Social Moment From 2020 Oscars

(AllHipHop News) There were a lot of historic moments at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture, and Hollywood warhorse Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for Joker.

While Parasite and Phoenix made headlines across the internet, Marshall "Eminem" Mathers reportedly had the Top Social Moment of the night. According to Billboard, the rapper's surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” dominated the conversation on Facebook.

Eminem's “Lose Yourself” became the first Hip Hop record to win Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards. The tune off the 8 Mile soundtrack also won Grammys for Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," tweeted Em. He added footage from 2003 of “Lose Yourself” co-writer Luis Resto accepting the Oscar on his behalf.