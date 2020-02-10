AllHipHop
Login

Eminem's Surprise Performance Named Top Social Moment From 2020 Oscars

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The 'Music to be Murdered By' album creator had the crowd rocking inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(AllHipHop News) There were a lot of historic moments at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture, and Hollywood warhorse Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for Joker.

While Parasite and Phoenix made headlines across the internet, Marshall "Eminem" Mathers reportedly had the Top Social Moment of the night. According to Billboard, the rapper's surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” dominated the conversation on Facebook.

Eminem's “Lose Yourself” became the first Hip Hop record to win Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards. The tune off the 8 Mile soundtrack also won Grammys for Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," tweeted Em. He added footage from 2003 of “Lose Yourself” co-writer Luis Resto accepting the Oscar on his behalf.

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Alleged Extortionist Is About To Take A Huge Loss
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
jobgrey
jobgreyI remember this moment. I felt for eniko and kevin heart but i am so happy every time i turn around and see that they…
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Claims Damon Dash Extorting Editor Over Film War
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Rapper Yung Gordon For Stealing "Stoopid"
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
4
Last Reply· by
Peace maker
Peace makerThis comment from Wessex is no better than the words of Snoop...here comes the draw in attempt to get one or many to…
Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDMy man OT
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Blasts Artists That Are Trying To Sound Like Him
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Announces First 'Queen Radio' Episode Of 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Janelle Monáe Calls Out The Oscars During Opening Performance
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Oprah And Gayle
illseed
illseed
Comment